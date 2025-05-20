THE DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers (DMW) said that it is looking to enhance the protection and work opportunities for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in New Zealand, following a meeting with Wellington’s envoy to Manila.

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said that Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac met with New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines Catherine Rosemary McIntosh to discuss further collaboration on OFW protection.

“The meeting tackled the working conditions and living experiences of Filipino workers in New Zealand, and the possibility of forging a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on mutual recognition of seafarers,” the DMW added.

The officials also reaffirmed commitment to ensure the protection and well-being of OFWs in New Zealand.

Separately, the agency said that Mr. Cacdac had met with the Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh with plans to boost bilateral labor relations between the two nations.

“The meeting provided updates on the proposed bilateral agreement between nations and the MOU on Labor Cooperation for enhanced dialogue and cooperation in ensuring safe and ethical migration of OFWs to Mongolia,” the DMW said. — Adrian H. Halili