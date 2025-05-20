BAGUIO CITY — Nueva Vizcaya received P48.5 million from Oceana Gold Philippines Inc. (OGPI), which the provincial government will use to fund the province’s development for 2025.

The amount was handed by OGPI External Affairs and Social Performance Manager Desiree Baldevino to Nueva Vizcaya Governor Jose V. Gambito at the Provincial Capitol this week and will be given to the Provincial Treasurer’s Office.

The fund is part of the commitment of OGPI to the Financial Technical Assistance Agreement (FTAA) with the Provincial Government of Nueva Vizcaya, the mining company explained.

Under the FTAA, the mining firm is obligated to remit various funds, including the Social Development and Management Program Fund (SDMPF) and the Community Development Fund (CDF), which are instrumental in supporting development initiatives in the provinces of Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino, where the company operates.

Gov. Gambito said the fund will be a big help for local development programs and projects.

He disclosed that part of the amount will fund some of his key projects like the “Free WIFI to Umili” or “Free WIFI for the people” initiative. He said the program will expand to the public elementary and secondary schools.

The governor stressed that this would boost internet access and provide better learning opportunities for students throughout Nueva Vizcaya.

Ms. Baldevino revealed that aside from the P48.5 million, OGPI has also allocated a total of P69 million for the 2025 CDF, with ongoing implementation benefiting 23 barangays outside the municipality of Kasibu, each receiving P3 million.

Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Treasurer Rhoda S. Moreno said the provincial government has received a total of P151 million for its Provincial Development Fund since the OGPI resumed operations in Kasibu town 2021. — Artemio A. Dumlao