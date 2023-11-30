BAGUIO CITY — Malacañang has granted P271.15 million to Mountain Province to fund the local government’s efforts to curb the effects of climate change.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno awarded the province’s share of the People’s Survival Fund (PSF) during a ceremony at the Palace last Wednesday.

Mountain Province Governor Bonifacio C. Lacwasan, Jr. said the fund was through the initiatives of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), Mountain Province LGU and the Mountain Province State Polytechnic College.

He said that once all the required documents are processed, the fund will be downloaded from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Mr. Lacwasan thanked the national government for priority allocation given to Mountain Province which received almost 50% of the P541-million climate adaptation fund for beneficiary-local government units (LGUs) under the PSF-Climate Change Commission.

Another P2 million was received by Besao, a municipality of Mountain Province, for the same effort to parry off the dire effects of climate change. — Artemio A. Dumlao