BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine Airlines’ (PAL) new Cebu-Laoag flight route, which is set to commence on Friday, promises to strengthen connections in tourism and business between the Ilocanos of northern Luzon and the Cebuanos of Central Visayas, officials said.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc underscored the provincial government’s partnership with PAL as a commitment to advancing regional connectivity, driving economic growth, and promoting cultural exchange.

“We look forward to working with all of you (PAL and the Province of Cebu) to make sure that this route is successful and sustainable and truly beneficial to many Ilokanos and their families who depend on our tourism industry. Likewise, we also look forward to inviting and attracting investment from Cebu,” said the governor.

A statement from PAL said that it looks forward to serve the Cebu-Laoag route, carrying with it its reputation for providing top-notch services. It will cater to the growing demand for leisure travel and allow visitors to enjoy the attractions and offerings of both Cebu and Ilocos Norte.

“We’re very happy and once again grateful to Governor Matt and his team for their support in making this possible. They’ve committed significant resources from their end to support this flight,” said Britannico Salvador, Jr., PAL vice president for sales. — Artemio A. Dumlao