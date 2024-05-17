Entertainment News (05/17/24)

1 of 8

Glorietta opens Dua Lipa experience

AWARD-winning global popstar Dua Lipa has finally released her third album, Radical Optimism, and it’s been getting critical acclaim. This weekend, Filipino fans can enjoy the album on a whole new level with an interactive Radical Optimism Pop-Up happening at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati. Fans can visit from May 17 to 19, anytime between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. They will be treated to themed photobooths, personalized memorabilia, and more.

Restored Bata, Bata… Paano Ka Ginawa screening

FOR Mother’s Day and National Heritage Month, there will be a special screening of the restored version of Bata, Bata… Paano Ka Ginawa?, a Chito S. Roño film starring Vilma Santos-Recto, Carlo Aquino, and Serena Dalrymple. Adapted from Lualhati Bautista’s novel, the film delves into Filipino family dynamics and values, gender inequality and roles, womanhood, and motherhood through the perspective of Lea Bustamante (played by Ms. Santos). Shown every third Sunday of the month, the restored films under the program Mga Hiyas ng Sineng Filipino aim to bring some of the most important restored films of Philippine cinema back to the big screen. Bata, Bata… Paano Ka Ginawa? screens on May 19, 2 p.m., at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila. Interested moviegoers can register to watch the film for free here: https://bit.ly/4a5qEic.

Pinoy concertgoers abroad are high spenders

RECENT data from credit card firm Visa has shown that Filipino concertgoers who travel overseas exhibit higher spending power both abroad and domestically compared to non-concertgoers. Using VisaNet data, this trend was uncovered following multiple popular acts performing in Southeast Asia, such as Taylor Swift, between January and March this year. Concertgoers typically spend 58% more than a non-concertgoer during their travels, according to Visa, with shopping being the primary expenditure. Luxury retail, apparel and accessories, and department stores are the top market segments.

LPU Manila prof named Bacolod filmfest director

FILMMAKER and special lecturer at the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Manila, Seymour B. Sanchez, has been appointed by the Bacolod City Government as the director of its local film festival, set for September in select cinemas in the city. The Bacolod Film Festival Ordinance will provide production grants of P300,000 each for 10 filmmakers who are bona fide residents of Bacolod City.

K-Pop survival show Fanpick to air on Hallypop

GMA Network’s Hallypop, in partnership with Jungo Pinoy, is officially bringing Fanpick, an Asian pop culture show, to the Philippines. The global “idol-making project” hosted by Super Junior’s Leeteuk brings together trainees from all over the world for a chance to debut in a boy group. The show follows 17 boys who undergo an idol survival show. The seven winning members will get to debut as members of PICKUS. Fanpick has new episodes every Thursday at 6 p.m. on GMA Network’s Hallypop.

Kim Soo-hyun set to visit Manila for Asia tour

KOREAN superstar Kim Soo-hyun has announced his first Asian tour in 10 years, Eyes on You. It will include a stop in Manila on June 29 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Mr. Kim recently garnered a lot of attention from fans and non-fans alike from the success of his K-drama Queen of Tears, now the highest-rated tvN series, surpassing Crash Landing on You. Tickets to 2024 Kim Soo Hyun Asia Tour: Eyes on You in Manila will go on-sale on May 18 via TicketNet.

Dune: Part II to stream on HBO GO

THOSE who missed the sci-fi blockbuster Dune: Part II, and those who simply want to relive the epic tale can catch it on HBO GO starting May 21. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have announced that the movie will make its streaming debut on the platform following its success in theaters. Dune: Part II explores the journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Filipino producer crwn drops new album

THE DEBUT album of King Puentespina, also known as crwn, has been released. Séance features the works of crwn with multiple collaborators like Nadine Lustre, Jason Dhakal, Jess Connelly, Curtismith, and more. The dance-infused album relies on drum and bass and echoes the UK garage genre. Séance is now streaming on all digital music platforms.

Black Rider now airing on GMA and GTV

THE HIT primetime series and 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Bronze Medalist Black Rider now has simulcast airings on GMA and GTV at 8 p.m. Its star, Ruru Madrid, continues his fight against evil as Elias/Black Rider as enemies get bolder. The plot now follows his attempt to keep Madam President Valerio (Chanda Romero) safe from the clutches of Calvin (Jon Lucas), Senator William (Roi Vinzon), and Señor Edgardo (Raymond Bagatsing). The series is also available via the digital channel Pinoy Hits and via livestream on Kapuso Stream.

Robinsons Department Stores hold May sale

FOR the whole month of May, Robinsons Department Store is holding a sale. Members of Robinsons’ Go Rewards program are entitled to more perks, such as the chance to win one of 100 stand fans for a minimum spend of P2,500 from May 14 to 26. Rewards program members can also get P300 off on purchases made on May 16 to 19 between 4 to 6 p.m. for a minimum spend of P3,500. The department store will also hold its biggest baby and toys fair to date, from May 27 to June 2. Exclusive baby and kid items will be discounted by up to 70%, with buy-one take-one bundles as well.