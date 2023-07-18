BAGUIO CITY — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and Presidential Task Force on Media Security have agreed to work closely to boost human rights.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Task force Executive Director Paul Gutierrez and CHR chairman Richard Palpal-Latoc agreed to share data on cases involving members of the press.

The agencies will come to create a database of press freedom violations and help them identify long-standing cases involving the media, Mr. Gutierrez said.

CHR offered to help investigate fresh cases targeting journalists and provide protection to witnesses. — Artemio A. Dumlao