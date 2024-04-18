By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio

THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) should consider giving another round of fuel subsidies to farmers in the second half of the year if fuel prices continue to soar, a congressman said on Thursday.

Party-list Rep. Wilbert T. Lee cited rising tensions in the Middle East and the likelihood of oil prices to continue climbing as the premise for the DA to study the possibility of providing another round of fuel subsidies.

The government had already allocated P510 million in financial assistance to farmers to subsidize mounting fuel costs.

“A one-time P3,000 fuel subsidy is not enough (for farmers) given the rise in prices of oil products,” Mr. Lee said in Filipino.

He said the DA should also assist farmers in registering for the agency’s list of Filipinos engaged in agricultural activities so they can avail of the government’s fuel subsidy.

CASH AID FOR FARMERS

In La Union, farmers and fisherfolk whose livelihoods are suffering due to extreme weather conditions brought about by El Niño are set to receive financial aid from the provincial government.

La Union Governor Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David announced on Thursday the enactment Provincial Ordinance No. 425-2023 which would provide a cash assistance of P8,000 or P10,000 for farmers who recorded partial and total crop damages. Distressed fishermen are also entitled to the cash aid.

A total of P3 million has been appropriated for the Agricultural Emergency Trust Fund, which would benefit around 300 La Union farmers, said Sharon Viloria, officer-in-charge of the Provincial Agriculture Office. To qualify, an applicant must be a member of an accredited farmer/fisherfolks cooperative, Ms. Viloria required.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lee called on the DA to fast-track the modernization of its registry system of agricultural workers to ensure that all farmers and fisherfolk receive aid from the government.

“We have, for a long time, advocated for the modernization of the RSBSA (Registry System for the Basic Sectors in Agriculture) because many farmers and fishermen have not received aid because they are not included within the list,” he said in Filipino.

“The DA should give farmers and fisherfolks a chance to register in the RSBSA while there are still no final regulations on the fuel subsidy program,” he added in Filipino. — with a report from Artemio A. Dumlao