BAGUIO CITY — The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) of La Union, through the Committees on Energy, on Laws, Rules and Privileges and on Finance, Budget and Appropriations, is preparing to probe the sale and operation of a power plant in a La Union town.

SP member Ruperto A. Rillera, Jr. raised issues against the sale and operation of the power plant over claims that they have not received any of the shares from the proceeds derived from the sale of the power plant.

Mr. Rillera stressed that as responsible leaders, it is important to examine the facts, ensure transparency, and uphold the principles of fairness in the distribution of revenues derived from this significant energy facility.

The SP member urged his colleagues to look into the concerns raised, to ensure that the revenue-sharing scheme is equitable and transparent, and to guarantee that the proceeds are used to improve the lives of the people of the La Union town. — Artemio A. Dumlao