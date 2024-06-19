BAGUIO CITY — An Abra regional trial court (RTC) has on Tuesday nullified the 90-day suspension of barangay Calaba, Bangued officials over a supposed “shoot-to-kill” ordinance against littering.

RTC Branch 1 Acting Presiding Judge German F. Ballesteros III granted the petition of officials led by village chairman Renato P. Brasuela contesting their May 3, 2024 suspension by the Bangued Sangguniang Bayan.

The court also voided the May 6, 2024 concurring preventive suspension order by Bangued Mayor Mila Valera.

The officials were earlier sued for grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority, gross neglect of duty, grave dishonesty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service over a tarpaulin along a road warning against improper garbage disposal.

Citizens were warned of a P1,000 fine on first offense, P1,000 fine and eight hours of community service on second offense and a “pistol” on third offense.

The tarpaulin was seen hanging until March 31, and was only taken down after its photo went viral on social media. — Artemio A. Dumlao