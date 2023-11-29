BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City government’s “Streets for Children Project” was chosen as one of the winners of the First Kaohsiung’s Call for Global Solutions on Green Transitions for Industrial Cities of the Industrial Climate Development Institute (ICDI).

The recognition acknowledges the best urban initiatives led by public and private partners that accelerates sustainable energy, promotes green living, strengthens urban resilience, showcases innovative climate solutions and demonstrates how to build climate movements in cities.

The initiative also provides case studies of urban climate leadership in diverse global contexts that can be learned from and replicated to create greener and more resilient cities.

Donna Rillera-Tabangin, City Planning, Development and Sustainability Office (CPDSO) chief, said the Streets for Children Project seeks to promote liveable communities through a child’s perspective by including children and the youth as co-designers of the city’s thoroughfares.

“The city’s roads are public spaces shared by everyone including children and young people, so they should be made part of the design and decision-making process,” she stressed.

Ms. Tabangin disclosed that the project is part of the Safe and Sound Cities program established to inculcate leadership qualities in the young so they can become co-decision makers regarding matters affecting their spaces.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong pointed out that it is “crucial that we listen to the voices and ideas of the youth when it comes to making important decisions that will affect the community in the years to come.”

Winners will be formally announced and awarded at the Smart City Summit and Expo in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, in March 2024. — Artemio A. Dumlao