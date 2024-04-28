BAGUIO CITY — Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong of this city issued warning to water delivery companies against resorting to overpricing and taking advantage of the high demand for water on the heels of a supply shortage.

Mr. Magalong said his office received reports that certain water delivery firms have jacked up their prices, charging as much as P80 per drum, which is double the prevailing price of P40.

“This is unacceptable, unethical and immoral. You cannot take advantage of the people’s misery and sufferings,” the mayor said.

Other complaints received point out unfair practices of the companies prioritizing businesses and those with big orders over residences.

The mayor warned that the city government is prepared to cancel the business permits of such companies that engage in such unconscionable practices.

“We will also have their deep well operations permit canceled by the National Water Resources Board,” he warned.

The mayor said that the city government has been working closely with the Baguio Water District (BWD) to remedy the current water shortage due to the lack of rain and soaring temperatures caused by the El Niño weather pattern.

BWD General Manager Salvador Royeca said water sources in the city have been experiencing seasonal decline since December aggravated by the effects of the drought.

To address the problem, Mr. Royeca said the district has been working hard to complete its ongoing drilling projects which were started in the previous years to prepare for El Niño.

Mr. Royeca said three new deep wells are scheduled for completion and activation until May: the Balabac deepwell along Balacbac Road which began operation last April 14; the Amparo 7 deepwell located at Amparo Heights, Camp 7; and the Ramsey deepwell at Bakakeng which will become operational anytime soon.

He said the three new deep wells will augment the city’s water yield with a combined production of 5,000 cubic meters of potable water daily. — Artemio A. Dumlao