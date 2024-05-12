THE PHILIPPINE Business for Education (PBEd) is calling on the government to ensure private sector involvement in reviewing the technical-vocational education and training (TVET) track in the country’s basic education program, with Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian citing sufficient funds allocated for assessors.

“The industry support in all these efforts is crucial,” said PBEd Executive Director Justine B. Raagas of the TVET track for senior high school (SHS). “We urge greater private sector participation in the ongoing SHS review and call on business leaders to open work-based training opportunities to lead to employment.”

“Under this year’s national budget, P50.012 million was allocated to expand TESDA’s (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) pool of assessors, adding 11,000 to TESDA’s assessors,” Mr. Gatchalian said in Filipino as he underscored the importance of the TVET track. “This is an important step for them (students) to have good jobs after they finish school.”

The SHS program, which is under congressional scrutiny, aims to embed TVET across tracks, facilitating curriculum development, certification, and employment linkages.

This is undertaken through collaborations between the Departments of Labor and Employment (DoLE) and of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and TESDA, which was firmed up by their signing of Joint Memorandum Circular 2 last week.

As agreed, the DepEd shall lead curriculum development and revision to integrate TVET into SHS tracks; TESDA will certify graduates and provide technical expertise; CHED shall develop credit transfer policies for TVET-certified students; and DOLE would facilitate employment partnerships for SHS learners.

Many of these goals are part of the proposed Batang Magaling Bill, filed as Senate Bill 2367 by Mr. Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Basic Education Committee.

He said efforts to expand TESDA’s pool of assessors align with the goal of ensuring quality assessments.

“These initiatives are critical for boosting job prospects for TVET graduates and enhancing industry responsiveness in skills development programs,” said Ms. Raagas.

“By design, the K-12 program aims to give students enough time to acquire skills to thrive in whatever path they choose to take,” she added. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana and John Victor D. Ordoñez