BAGUIO CITY — Agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Kalinga aided by local policemen raided a marijuana plantation in Ngibat, Tinglayan town on Wednesday and destroyed P8 million worth of plants.

At least 40,000 pieces of fully-grown marijuana shrubs were uprooted and burned from two plantations totaling to 4,000 square meters, according to PDEA-Cordillera spokesman Rosel G. Sarmiento.

No cultivator was arrested in the operation.

In Lamut, Ifugao, officials led by Mayor Victomar H. Bunnol inaugurated the Balay Silangan Reformation Center at the Tourism Village in barangay Mabatobato on Tuesday.

The Center will serve as a reformatory facility for qualified drug pushers who surrendered to authorities and availed themselves of a plea bargain under Republic Act 9165. — Artemio A. Dumlao