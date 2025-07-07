BAGUIO CITY — Multiple earthquakes jolted various locations in the highland region on Sunday and early Monday, the state-owned seismology agency reported.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit Kalinga province at 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, whose epicenter was pinpointed by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in Tabuk City, the provincial capital of Kalinga.

Phivolcs also reported a magnitude 3.8 quake felt by residents in Baguio City and Benguet province at 12:48 a.m.

Its epicenter is located 14 kilometers South 14° East of Itogon, Benguet, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Another earthquake with 2.1 magnitude followed at 3:35 a.m., which occurred in Abra province. Its epicenter was located 13 km North 18° West of Tineg, with a depth of 7 kilometers.

No significant damage caused by the jolts since Sunday has been reported yet by authorities.

Meanwhile, the social welfare department recorded 73 families (168 individuals) affected by the July 4 landslide in Barangay Virac in the mining district of Itogon, Benguet.

The Itogon local government unit suspended classes at Acupan Elementary School, which was transformed into an evacuation center for landslide-displaced families. — Artemio A. Dumlao