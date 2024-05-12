MANILA’s decision not to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in its investigation of the government’s war on drugs is inconsistent with its foreign policy, according to a former Philippine envoy.

The government chooses not to help the ICC, which operates based on international rules, yet trumpets the importance of the rules-based order in its South China Sea (SCS) dispute with China, Marilyn J. Alarilla, former Philippine Ambassador to Turkey and Laos, told BusinessWorld in a Facebook Messenger chat at the weekend.

“The Philippines is always raising the importance of a rules-based order. This is the narrative we cite with allies and other like-minded countries in seeking their support versus China’s aggressive moves,” she pointed out.

Ms. Alarilla said rejoining the ICC would show consistency because the Philippines advocates a rules-based international order.

She said Mr. Duterte’s decision to withdraw from the international tribunal was a “personal decision” given his involvement in the drug war.

“How can we be credible if we are selective in supporting a rules-based order?” she asked. “Other countries like the US, Russia and China, which conduct secret and nonlegal operations outside their territories, are concerned about being exposed for activities that violate human rights.”

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s stance not to cooperate with the ICC might be a political decision to prevent worsening ties with the Dutertes including Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio, she said.

Mr. Marcos has said his government would not lift a finger to help the ICC probe, which he sees as a threat to Philippine sovereignty.

The presidential palace last week said Mr. Marcos’ stance “remains clear and consistent,” as the Justice department prepares a brief on scenarios related to the ICC investigation including a potential arrest warrant for Mr. Duterte and a possible Philippine return to the court.

The ICC probe covers Mr. Duterte’s war on drugs from when he was mayor of Davao City and during his presidency until March 16, 2019, when the country left the ICC.

The state estimates that more than 6,000 people died in the drug war, but human rights groups say as many as 30,000 died.

A Social Weather Stations poll in December showed 53% of Filipinos agreed with the ICC probe of the drug war.

Like the President, the Justice department insists it doesn’t recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction because the country has a working justice system. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana