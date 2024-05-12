THE HOUSE of Representatives will begin plenary debates on a proposed measure seeking to amend the Rice Tariffication Law this week, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said Sunday.

Amendments to the rice law include extending the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) for another six years and increasing its allocation to P15 billion from P10 annually.

The proposed amendments also include reinstating the National Food Authority’s (NFA) ability to sell rice directly to retailers, a move seen as reducing the retail prices of the staple product.

“We recognize the urgency of addressing the challenges faced by consumers due to high rice prices,” Mr. Romualdez said in a statement. “Through these plenary debates, we are taking decisive action to… ease the financial strain on Filipino households.”

The retail prices of rice range between P50 to P60 per kilo, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“By amending the Rice Tariffication Law, we aim to bring about tangible reductions in rice prices, ensuring that Filipino consumers are not unduly burdened by high food costs,” Mr. Romualdez said.

Mr. Romualdez earlier said Filipinos would be able to avail rice at below P30 per kilo in July by authorizing the NFA to sell rice through Kadiwa centers.

The Kadiwa program is a marketing initiative by the DA allowing direct farm-to-consumer access.

However, the House leader said allowing the NFA to sell rice directly to Kadiwa centers is only a short-term solution to mounting rice prices, and that only through amending the rice law would rice become cheaper in the long run. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio