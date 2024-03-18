THE HOUSE of Representatives wants to work with senators on proposed constitutional amendments to minimize legal challenges, a congressman said on Monday.

“It is important for us to work with the Senate on this so that we can limit the possible constitutional challenges that Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 and No. 7 will face,” Deputy Speaker and Quezon Rep. David C. Suarez told a news briefing.

The House expects critics to question the validity of Charter change at the Supreme Court.

Party-list Rep. Ramon Rodrigo L. Gutierrez said they expect critics to question the process used by the House in lifting foreign ownership limits in the 1987 Constitution. “There is always a question of procedure and we’ve always said that,” he told the same briefing.

Congressmen have introduced changes to the Charter by treating it like a regular House bill. The House is expected to approve it on final reading before it goes on a monthlong break this week after passing it on second reading last week.

There is also the question about whether constitutional amendments should be approved by the Senate and House voting separately or as one body.

The Senate has issued a manifesto saying it would not let the House dilute its Charter change (“Cha-cha”) vote by insisting on the entire Congress voting as one body.

“Because this hasn’t been experienced before, there are many questions regarding the legal process,” Mr. Suarez said. “I hope that our counterparts in the Senate will find enough time on their hands to approve the same.”

Congress will go on a break from March 23 to April 28. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio