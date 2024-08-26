LA TRINIDAD, BENGUET — Following the roadcut at the Baguio-Bontoc Road along Pilando, Gambang, Bakun, Benguet lawmaker Eric Go Yap is seeking funding of a bridge that would help ease travel to motorists traversing the area.

Part of the highway was closed on Aug. 23 after the pavement was washed out due to heavy rains, causing disruptions. This highlights the importance of a new bridge in ensuring reliable access between Benguet and Mountain Province.

“Yesterday… the Pilando Section was totally wiped out. This has been a problem for a long time, and earlier this year, we personally checked the situation and came up with a solution: to start the construction of a megastructure, the Pilando Cable-Stayed Bridge,” Mr. Yap said.

Mr. Yap said the funding for the proposed cable stayed bridge is estimated at P2.2 billion, based on the initial costing of the Department of Public Works and Highways. It has not yet been appropriated, but his office together with other government agencies are currently looking for a short-term solution to help ease travel for vegetable traders and commuters. — Artemio A. Dumlao