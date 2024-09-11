BAGUIO CITY — Two big ticket projects in Baguio City, under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme, are set for approval after negotiations concluded

The Market Redevelopment Project by original proponent SM Prime Holdings and the Smart Urban Mobility Project by Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation completed the negotiation requirements and were issued certificates of successful negotiation last Sept. 6 and 11, respectively.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the issuance of certificates is part of the PPP process which entails a series of steps, including the conduct of public consultations, submission to the multi-sectoral CDC for confirmation and to the City Council for approval and drawing and adoption of the terms of reference.

The proposals will then be opened to a “Swiss Challenge” where other private companies will be given the chance to challenge them.

Mr. Magalong said negotiations on other high-impact projects are set for completion soon particularly the Asin Hydropower Plants Development and Improvement Project by Repower Energy Development Corp., the socialized permaculture housing project and the creative center. — Artemio A. Dumlao