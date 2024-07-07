BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong has asked the Department of Health to investigate what he said were poor construction standards for three buildings at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) compound.

In a June 17 letter to Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa, the mayor expressed “profound frustration and concern” over the dismal outcome of building work at the Trauma Center, Outpatient Department and Flavier building.

“Over the past few months, we have received numerous complaints from both hospital staff and patients about the quality of the construction,” he said. “These substandard conditions have not only inconvenienced many but have also compromised the safety and well-being of those who rely on BGHMC for critical emergency services.”

He said the buildings had not improved despite the allocation of substantial funds.

Mr. Magalong also questioned certain processes that “may have led to inferior outputs that are not acceptable by the city’s standards.”

“Given the gravity of these concerns, I respectfully request that a thorough investigation be conducted into the procedures and execution of these projects,” he added. — Artemio A. Dumlao