THE PHILIPPINE Supreme Court (SC) has upheld rulings that any person, regardless of gender, can be charged with violence against women and children (VAWC) for committing such abuses against a woman or child.

“The law uses a gender-neutral term when referring to offenders,” wrote Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F Leonen in the SC resolution released on Wednesday and discussed in a forum in Baguio City by Spokesperson Camille Sue Mae L. Ting.

Ms. Ting said the petitioner in the case filed to quash the complaint against her, claiming that as a woman, she cannot be charged with violations under the VAWC on the contention that the law was made against men’s abusive acts on women and children.

A regional trial court denied her petition and, subsequently, the Court of Appeals did so, too.

In the same forum, Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh underscored the need for Philippine laws to be updated to be gender-inclusive and gender sensitive.

“We are far from equality with our laws. We still have many laws discriminating against other genders,” she said in Filipino. At present, the Committee on Gender Responsiveness is focusing on raising consciousness and awareness, she said. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana