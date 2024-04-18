THE DEPARTMENT of Justice (DoJ) revealed on Thursday that a son of dismissed congressman Arnolfo A. Teves, Jr. has been exposed for allegedly attempting to bribe Timor Leste police for preferential treatment while detained at a Dili prison.

The DoJ cited a report from Timorese media outlet Hatutan that Mr. Teves’ son allegedly offered a $2,000 (P114,000) to a member of the Polícia Científica De Investigação Criminal (PCIC) in exchange for ensuring his father’s safety in and outside of the Becora Prison.

Hatutan’s report detailed the exchange, where a PCIC member sent Mr. Teves’ son a WhatsApp message, suggesting that with payment, they could ensure “100% security” for his father.

The member claimed that the Prison Guard Chief at Becora had already instructed staff to provide maximum security for Mr. Teves during his detention, the report said.

PCIC Director Vicente Fernandes e Brito declined to comment on the allegations.

The bribery allegations have spurred calls within Timorese law enforcement for the Filipino ex-congressman’s extradition to the Philippines, where he faces multiple murder charges.

Philippine Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla, who had long called on Mr. Teves to come home and face his accusers, said: “Let us stop playing hide and seek with the law, one cannot evade accountability for eternity.”

Mr. Teves’ legal counsel, Ferdinand S. Topacio, did not immediately to BusinessWorld’s requests for comment.

On Wednesday, Mr. Topacio accused the DoJ of witness tampering, a claim denied by DoJ Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV, citing the strength of their evidence in the case. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana