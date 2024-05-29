Ovialand, Inc. (“Ovialand”), a real estate developer that provides the Premier Family Living experience to Filipinos, is celebrating its 10th year anniversary by giving back to the communities it has served.

These activities include:

Supporting the education of 10 scholars who will be studying in vocational schools . These scholars are the children of construction workers who have been with Ovialand throughout the years.

Donating 10 brand-new classrooms to San Pablo Elementary School in Barangay Soledad in Laguna

Planting 10,000 trees across South Luzon and Central Luzon

“Since our incorporation in 2014, Ovialand has been a leader in the premium and affordable segment of the real estate market. We have done this by building homes that provide for the needs of Filipino families and that are financially accessible at the same time,” Pammy Olivares-Vital, President and CEO of Ovialand, said.

“At the same time, it is part of our company’s values to be proactive contributors in resolving our nation’s problems in our own way. This is why we are conducting these activities for our 10th year anniversary,” she added.

Throughout the years, Ovialand has built 2,399 homes and turned over 2,154 homes to Filipinos. Over the next 10 years, the company is targeting to build [double its annual capacity] as it pursues its long-term goal of expanding nationwide.

“The past 10 years have been truly fruitful for Ovialand in fulfilling its promise of providing the Premier Family Living experience. With this in mind, we celebrate our 10th anniversary full of optimism of what we can achieve in the next 10 years — and even the years beyond them,” Ms. Olivares-Vital concluded.

