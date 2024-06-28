THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) on Wednesday said the alignment of education and training programs with employer needs is needed to sustain the momentum of the government’s 10-year employment master plan.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma presented the 10-year plan during the National Employment Summit, highlighting the four-point strategy of education and training upgrades youth upskilling, support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and strengthening social mechanisms.

“The first is to strengthen the alignment of education and training programs with industry requirements. The second is to expand employability programs in order to facilitate school-to-work and work-to-work transitions,” Mr. Laguesma said.

“The third is to reduce the regulatory burdens on MSMEs, and at the same time, ensure compliance with all labor standards. Last is to strengthen social protection mechanisms, including measures for a just transition (to automation) and the operationalization of the social protection framework,” he added.

Speaking at the same summit, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. reiterated the government’s goal of creating at least three million new jobs before he ends his term.

“In line with our priorities, the outcomes that we desire, and strategies stated in the Philippine Development Plan, the Philippine Labor and Employment Plan, the Strategic Investment Priority Plan, and the Workforce Development Plan, the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Plan will be one of the driving forces to help create at least three million new jobs by the year 2028,” he said.

He added that the government will provide upskilling and reskilling programs to enhance the competitiveness of the workforce here and overseas.

“The job of the government is to be able to bring you to the skill levels that are required so we can compete in the job markets, once again, here in the Philippines and also abroad. So, rest assured that this administration will continue to ensure the sustainability of jobs, upskilling, and reskilling of our workers to maintain the productivity and the edge of our labor force and our economy,” he said.

Mr. Marcos last year signed the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act, establishing an inter-agency council to create a national ten-year employment roadmap to improve the Philippine workforce’s competitiveness.

On Thursday, Mr. Laguesma, Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual, and Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan signed the Employment Covenant, a component of the Trabaho Para sa Bayan law.