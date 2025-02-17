THE Philippines and Malaysia are exploring collaboration in skills training and workforce development as part of efforts to enhance regional labor capabilities, the Labor department said on Monday.

In a courtesy call at the Labor department in Feb. 12, Malaysian representatives from Malaysia’s Human Resource Development Corporation discussed potential joint initiatives with Filipino labor officials, including participation in the upcoming ASEAN Year of Skills 2025.

Discussions also included Malaysia’s National Training Week (NTW) in June and the National Human Capital Conference and Exhibition (NHCCE) in October, both focused on upskilling workers and enhancing talent mobility across the region.

The NTW is an annual initiative offering free training programs across multiple sectors, while NHCCE aims to address challenges in human capital development and evolving industry needs.

Potential collaboration areas include technical and vocational education and training, digital skills, and technology-driven upskilling programs, the department said. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana