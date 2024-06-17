TWO pro-labor umbrella organizations have called on the leadership of the Philippine government to effectively address labor rights violations to scratch the country off the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) list of the world’s worst nations for workers’ rights.

The Federation of Free Workers (FFW) and the Nagkaisa Labor Coalition (NAGKAISA) called the attention of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma on Monday over issues cited by the ITUC such as killings, abductions, red-tagging, and targeted violence against Filipino union leaders

Jose Sonny G. Matula, chairman of NAGKAISA and president of FFW, demanded an independent investigation into the killing of 72 unionists, enhanced legal protections, and government accountability.

“The FFW emphasizes the urgent need for comprehensive reforms and stricter enforcement, in collaboration with social partners, and changes to labor laws to protect workers and their rights,” the group stated.

In a separate development, the Philippines was elected to two posts in the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Governing Body at the recent International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

For four three-year terms until 2036, the Philippine government will serve on the Committee on Freedom of Association (CFA) and the Board of the ILO’s International Training Center (ITC) in Turin, Italy. This is the first time the Philippines will serve in both posts.

“The country’s membership in the Governing Body, the CFA, and the ITC Board is an affirmation of its commitment to promote and respect international labor standards, and a recognition by ILO member-States of its ability to play a leadership role on ILO matters,” the Department of Labor and Employment said. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana