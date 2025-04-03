Mark your calendars for the 17th Philippine Food Expo happening on April 4-6, 2025, at the World Trade Center, Metro Manila! This premier trade event, organized by the Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization (PHILFOODEX), Inc., is the ultimate B2B and B2C platform where food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers converge to unlock new business opportunities, discover innovations, and connect with industry leaders.

WHY ATTEND? A MUST-VISIT EVENT FOR INDUSTRY PROFESSIONALS AND FOOD ENTHUSIASTS!

✔ For Businesses (B2B): Discover cutting-edge food innovations, connect with top suppliers and distributors, and explore high-value business partnerships. Expand your product line, source premium ingredients, and access the latest food processing and packaging solutions.

✔ For Consumers (B2C): Get exclusive access to the best local and international brands, taste new flavors, and shop for top-quality products directly from manufacturers and suppliers.

MEET OUR FEATURED EXHIBITORS:

Food and Beverage Leaders:

High-quality canned foods for every kitchen.

A variety of decadent gourmet snack options.

Refreshing coconut water, fresh coconut meat, and bottled coconut drinks.

Nutrient-dense greens and healthy snack alternatives

Fresh from the source products for retailing and B2B distribution

Producers of quality noodles for food businesses and consumers.

Food Packaging, Equipment & Tech Solutions:

High-quality pouch packaging services for food businesses and enterprises.

Manufacturers of eco-friendly plastic packaging, banners, and flexible solutions.

Custom plastic packaging solutions for diverse business needs.

Retail, Technology & Industry Solutions:

Providers of cookware and kitchenware accessories for businesses and households.

Premier distributor of imported and local liquors for retail and hospitality businesses.

Distributors of POS systems, CCTV, biometrics, and tech solutions to power retail and food businesses.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

✅ EXPAND YOUR NETWORK: Meet industry experts, potential business partners, and franchise opportunities.

✅ STAY AHEAD OF TRENDS: Discover emerging food and packaging innovations that will set your brand apart.

✅ TASTE & EXPERIENCE: Get firsthand access to new product launches, live demos, and sampling sessions.

✅ LEARN FROM THE BEST: Gain valuable market insights, food safety updates, and business strategies.

BE PART OF THE ONLY ALL-FILIPINO FOOD EVENT OF 2025!

Whether you’re a business looking for new suppliers, an entrepreneur exploring franchise opportunities, or a food lover eager to experience the latest culinary trends, the 17th Philippine Food Expo 2025 is the place to be!

📅 April 4-6, 2025

📍 World Trade Center, Metro Manila

For exhibitor and visitor inquiries, contact exhibition manager Cut Unlimited, Inc. at info@eventsbycut.com or call (02) 8363-4900 / 8362-2266.

Stay updated by visiting philippinefoodexpo.ph and following us on Facebook and Instagram (@PhilippineFoodExpo).

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.