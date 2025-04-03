Up Rising Media Marketing, a fast-growing design and build powerhouse, officially marks a major milestone with the opening of its newest hub in Cagayan de Oro City. This expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to providing innovative marketing solutions and fast, high-quality service across the Philippines.

Established just six years ago, Up Rising Media Marketing has rapidly become a trusted name in the industry, offering store fit-outs, printing services, exhibit booths, out-of-home (OOH) advertising, construction, general trade, and 360° marketing solutions. With a strong nationwide network, the company has successfully collaborated and worked with top brands, including Japan Tobacco, Inc., Coca-Cola, L’Oréal, Sanofi, Nestlé, Hoka, SM Supermalls, SMART, Samsung, Honda, Converse and many more.

The official opening of the Cagayan de Oro hub is a strategic move to better serve businesses in Mindanao, bringing fast, efficient and outstanding marketing solutions closer to local and national brands. This will also allow Manila-based clients and companies to expand their presence in Mindanao. This expansion aligns with Up Rising’s mission to elevate the industry by introducing advanced technology, providing employment opportunities to the local workforce, and fostering business growth in the region.

A new Up Rising home base in CDO opens

With existing home bases in Cainta, Rizal, and Montalban, Rizal, Up Rising’s presence in Cagayan de Oro extends its reach and ability to deliver marketing solutions with speed and efficiency. Driven by the steady growth of the economy, big corporate names based in Manila can benefit from our partnership by tapping Mindanao talents, therefore collectively enhancing the workforce through shared resources and skills.

The company’s network of skilled professionals and dedicated management and accounts team ensures that brands receive top-tier services, from concept to execution, without delays. Up Rising also prides itself for providing quick computations and cost estimates at the convenience of their clients. This only shows the level of professionalism and expertise that they have.

“Our commitment has always been to grow with our clients and bring them the best marketing solutions wherever they are. Expanding to Cagayan de Oro is a big step toward strengthening our presence nationwide,” said John Andes, Chief Marketing Officer of Up Rising Media Marketing. “This hub allows us to support businesses in Mindanao with the same level of expertise and innovation that has made us successful in Luzon and hopefully in other parts of the country. Our biggest strength is our workforce, and now that we have landed in CDO, the diversity and multicultural environment will make us a formidable force.”

A Showcase of Expertise and Innovation

The launch event in Cagayan de Oro is attended by key stakeholders, executives, long-time clients, and members of the media. A guided tour of the facility highlights the company’s cutting-edge printing machines, advanced tools, and sample exhibit booths, demonstrating its commitment to excellent quality of workmanship, outstanding design, and efficiency.

By bringing expertise and advanced technology from Manila to Mindanao, Up Rising aims to redefine marketing solutions in the region. The company’s presence in Cagayan de Oro will not only provide faster, more accessible services but also create job opportunities for local professionals and skilled workers– a vision that has long steered the company to simply improve the lives of their people, therefore contributing to the region’s socio-economic growth.

Looking Ahead: Further Expansion in Mindanao and Beyond

With this significant step, Up Rising Media Marketing is setting its sights on further expanding across Mindanao and the rest of the country. The company remains dedicated to helping brands rise, innovate, and succeed through strategic marketing solutions.

“We believe in rising together — with our clients, with our employees, and with every business we support. As we continue to grow, we are excited to bring even more brands into the region and create new opportunities in the industry,” Andes added.

The Cagayan de Oro hub is just the beginning of bigger, bolder plans for Up Rising Media Marketing. With its passion for innovation and excellence, the company is poised to shape the future of marketing solutions in the Philippines.

