Driving a bold shift towards electric power, comfortable drive and real-world wavings

Radar EV Pickup makes its highly anticipated debut at the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) 2026, marking its inaugural appearance at a Philippine motorshow. Officially launched in October 2025, RADAR is poised to redefine the pickup truck segment with its compelling blend of electric power, unibody comfort, and versatile utility.

UAAGI Auto Group, the official distributor of RADAR EV Pickup in the Philippines, spearheads this landmark public exhibition at MIAS 2026, from April 9-12, 2026 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, offering Filipino consumers an immersive experience with the future of electric pickup mobility.

Redefining the Modern Pickup: The Radar RD6

The Radar RD6 stands out as a trailblazer in the Philippine market, featuring a groundbreaking unibody construction which is a first for the local pickup segment. This architectural shift provides significantly enhanced ride comfort, offering a more refined driving experience than traditional body-on-frame pickups. To cater to diverse consumer needs, the RD6 is available in two distinct powertrains: the pure electric (BEV) RD6 ECON and the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) RD6 EM-P 4WD.

The RD6 ECON is engineered for efficient everyday utility, delivering 245 PS and up to 485Nm Torque and a pure electric driving range of up to 443 km through its 63kWh and 73kWh battery options. For those requiring peak capability, the RD6 EM-P 4WD produces an impressive 463 PS and 659 Nm of torque. This PHEV variant offers a pure EV range of up to 82 km for short commutes and an expansive combined hybrid range exceeding 1,000+ km, ensuring long-distance reliability without range anxiety.

Built to handle the demands of both work and adventure, the RD6 is engineered for uncompromising real-world performance. It supports a substantial 1-ton payload capacity and features a 225mm ground clearance paired with an 815mm wading depth, ensuring confidence across varied terrains. Furthermore, its class-leading 1,765mm bed length of the ECON 73kWh 2WD provides unmatched cargo versatility for SMEs and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Beyond its mechanical prowess, the RD6 integrates future-ready features designed for the modern driver, such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability which allows the vehicle to serve as a mobile power source. Using its GB/T fast-charging system, the battery can be replenished in as little as 30 minutes. Inside, the cabin is anchored by a 14.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay for EM-P variants, while thoughtful additions like ventilated rear seats elevate the comfort of every journey. Designed for fleet businesses and modern adventurers, the RD6 redefines the pickup as a powerful, practical, and fully electrified mobility solution.

A New Era of Sustainable and Versatile Pickups

“The Radar EV Pickup’s first motorshow appearance at MIAS 2026 marks a meaningful step forward for pickup truck customers. The cost efficiencies of the PHEVs and BEVs matters now more than ever,” said Franz Decloedt.

“We’re proud to present a vehicle designed around what drivers truly need — strong performance, dependable utility, and everyday comfort — while using less fuel, for as low as Php 2.64/km/day with the RD6 ECON (BEV). With advanced technology and the capability to go further, it’s built to help Filipino motorists do more while spending less,” Decloedt added.

Strategically positioned within the UAAGI Auto Group’s expansive “UAAGI West Wing” display, the Radar EV Pickup transforms the booth into a dynamic automotive showcase. Visitors are invited to experience the RD6 firsthand, engage with product specialists, and discover how this innovative vehicle will revolutionize their driving and lifestyle needs.

Exclusive MIAS 2026 Opportunities for EV Pickup Enthusiasts

UAAGI Auto Group has curated a comprehensive and value-laden experience for MIAS attendees. At the UAAGI West Wing, prospective buyers can take advantage of:

Test drive Offers at the UAAGI Performance Center

On-site Trade-ins: Professional appraisals with immediate trade-in value application towards a new RADAR EV Pickup

Same-day Bank Approvals: Partner bank BPI offers easy financing deals and quick credit approvals

Exclusive Lucky Draw: Reserve a vehicle with RADAR for a chance to win cash discounts of up to Php 100,000.

These exclusive offerings underscore UAAGI Auto Group’s commitment to streamlining ownership and providing an unparalleled visitor experience at MIAS 2026.

Standard Retail Price (SRP) for the RD6 ECON base model starts at Php 1,398,000 and for the RD6 EM-P 4WD at Php 1,698,000.

For those who wish to explore the Radar RD6 beyond MIAS, customers may also visit authorized Radar dealerships nationwide to see the models up close and schedule a test drive. Showrooms are currently located in Alabang, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Quezon Avenue, Las Piñas, Marilao, Marikina, North EDSA, and coming soon in Bacolod, San Fernando Pampanga, Butuan and General Santos, making it easier for more Filipino drivers to experience Radar’s electrified pickup lineup firsthand.

Connect Online:

Follow Radar EV Pickup on Facebook (@RADARPhils), Instagram (@radarphils), TikTok (@radarautoph), and visit radarauto.ph for more on RD6 models.

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