THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said about 30,000 workers in the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) industry are expected to lose their jobs once their employers shut down.

POGOs, which are now officially known as Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs), were ordered shut down by the end of the year after the president announced a ban in July.

Earlier this week, at he Labor Inspection Summit in Pasay City, Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma told BusinessWorld that IGLs based in Metro Manila have finished profiling the workers set to lose their jobs.

A total of 51 companies in the National Capital Region (NCR), including IGLs, accredited providers, and a special class of business process outsourcing (BPO) firms have finished profiling workers, he said.

Region 4-A (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) will finish profiling this month.

“What we are seeing in Region 4, for example, is around 6,000 to 7,000 (are still yet to be profiled). So, the total could reach more or less 30,000 plus,” Mr. Laguesma said.

“We are still looking into those who will be indirectly affected because even though the program is currently focused on those directly affected or the employees of IGLs, we cannot overlook that there will be those indirectly affected by the closure,” he added.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., in his State of the Nation Address in July, ordered IGLs banned, citing the criminal activity connected with the industry.

“In Region 4A, which also has four or five IGLs, we are waiting for the completion of their profiling, and according to our regional director, they will also be done within this month,” Mr. Laguesma said.

“We need to finish this early so we can prepare for the interventions DoLE plans to undertake. It’s not just about employment facilitation through job fairs, but we can also help through livelihood projects,” he added.

“Likewise, we can assist in the upskilling or reskilling of workers, as many of them have knowledge of IT and BPO. We are somewhat optimistic that we can help. If not all, then a large portion of the workers. But the President’s directive is to help all those affected,” he added.

Job fairs for IGL workers kicked off Thursday in two Ayala Malls in Metro Manila, Mr. Laguesma said.

Last month, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR), the industry’s regulator, said as many as 42,000 Filipino workers would be affected by the ban.

Catalino B. Alano, Jr., PAGCOR’s external communications and corporate communications assistant vice-president, earlier told BusinessWorld the number is composed of IGL workers, service providers, and special BPOs.

He added that as of July 1, only 41 registered IGLs remain, in the NCR, Laguna, and Cavite. Special BPOs number 14 and accredited providers 20. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana