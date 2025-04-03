The uproar of different restaurants in the Philippines on fake PWD IDs has hurt the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) community, PWD advocate Paolo A. Capino said in an interview.

“Nawawala yung kita nila pero di nila naiisip na pinapahiya nila yung mga totoong may kapansanan [They care more about losing their income than shaming their PWD customers],” Mr. Capino told BusinessWorld.

He added that restaurant groups should not refuse a PWD ID holder until the Department of Health ID Verification Portal is complete and the uniform ID is printed and distributed.

Interview by Almira Martinez

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas

Related article:

https://www.bworldonline.com/the-nation/2025/02/10/658561/fake-pwd-ids-hurting-restaurants-bottom-lines/