Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, is making a grand return to the metro with the opening of its newest Do It Wilcon (DIW) store in P. Tuazon, Cubao, on March 28, 2025. This exciting milestone marks Wilcon’s 11th store in Quezon City, strengthening its presence in the capital and reinforcing its commitment to bringing high-quality home and building solutions closer to Filipino homeowners and industry professionals. With this expansion, Wilcon now celebrates its 102nd branch nationwide.

Beyond 100: A New Chapter in Wilcon’s Expansion

The launch of the Do It Wilcon store in P. Tuazon, Cubao, represents another significant step forward in Wilcon’s continuous growth, particularly in key urban centers where demand for home improvement and construction essentials remains high. Surpassing its #FlyingHighTo100 goal, Wilcon Depot is proving that its mission extends far beyond a numerical milestone.

Strategically located in one of Quezon City’s busiest districts, the new Do It Wilcon store in P. Tuazon is set to bring Wilcon’s signature range of premium products and top-tier services closer to even more customers. Known for its diverse residential and commercial developments, Cubao is the perfect location for Wilcon’s latest expansion, making home improvement solutions more accessible to the thriving community.

Introducing ABCDE+ on the My Wilcon App

In conjunction with this exciting store opening, Wilcon Depot is also proud to introduce My Wilcon ABCDE+, its newest membership program designed exclusively for industry professionals. A stands for Architects, B for Builders, C for Contractors, D for Designers, E for Engineers, and the + includes other professionals in construction and design.

The launch event was led by Wilcon Depot President and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan and featured special guests, including Alagang Wilcon Episode 1’s Architect Michael Peña, PCA Executive Director Barry Paulino, and UAP Regional District A3 Director Arch. Michele Lama, and other ABCDE+ customers from respective organizations. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the official ABCDE+ video, which was showcased on a virtual screen, marking the beginning of this exciting program.

With MyWilcon ABCDE+, members enjoy automatic 5% savings on daily purchases, plus exclusive perks that make every Wilcon shopping experience more rewarding. This program ensures that industry experts have access to high-quality products and services to support their projects.

A Grand Opening to Remember

Wilcon Depot’s executives, media partners, local government officials, suppliers, and distinguished guests attended the store opening. As Wilcon continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to its core mission: to empower Filipino communities with high-quality, innovative, and future-forward home and construction solutions.

More than just a new branch, Do It Wilcon-P. Tuazon serves as an economic and community driver, providing jobs, creating opportunities, and making quality home improvement products more accessible to Metro Manila residents.

“As to be expected in a highly urbanized area like Cubao, the pulse of P. Tuazon is all about movement, ambition, and progress. And as we add another store to this community, we do so with a renewed commitment — not just to innovation, but to sustainability. Wilcon is here to support the city’s efforts to build a future where urban development and sustainability go hand in hand,” Wilcon Depot President and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cinchochan emphasizes in her parting words on the grand opening. By continuously expanding its reach, Wilcon reinforces its role not just as a retail leader but as a company committed to uplifting lives — one store at a time.

A Haven for Home and Building Essentials

The Do It Wilcon store in P. Tuazon, Cubao will house an extensive selection of construction materials, furniture, appliances, home improvement essentials, and DIY solutions. Customers can expect to find trusted exclusive and in-house brands including: Pozzi, bathroom solutions with premium designs and functionality; Hamden, high-quality kitchen solutions for every home; Alphalux, energy-efficient lighting solutions for modern spaces; Kaze, appliances designed to promote a healthier home environment; Hills, reliable construction and electrical power tools; P.Tech, household necessities for everyday living; Nobizzi, stylish and sophisticated home finishing options; Grohe, Kohler, Franke, for premium kitchen and bathroom solutions; and Rubi, essential tools for tile installation and home renovations.

Strengthening Wilcon’s Legacy

Wilcon Depot’s latest Do It Wilcon store opening in Cubao serves as proof of their unwavering commitment to Filipino communities. By consistently expanding and innovating, Wilcon ensures that every household, contractor, and builder can access the best home improvement solutions with ease.

As Wilcon Depot forges ahead in its growth journey, customers can look forward to more store openings, more innovative solutions, and an enhanced retail experience in the years to come. With 102 branches and counting, Wilcon Depot remains the trusted partner in building dreams–one store at a time.

Start to Do it with Wilcon! Visit Do It Wilcon P. Tuazon, Cubao, located at Brgy. San Roque, P. Tuazon, Cubao. This newest branch is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customers may also visit shop.wilcon.com.ph for their home improvement needs.

For more information about Wilcon, visit www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. You can also subscribe to and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

