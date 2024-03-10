BAGUIO CITY — Renowned Filipino urban planner and architect Felino “Jun” A. Palafox, Jr. is convinced that this Summer Capital of the country can become a first-world city by 2028 if it sets its sights on being a creative, inclusive, and livable city.

Speaking at a recent town hall meeting, Mr. Palafox lauded city officials for their target to achieve a 60% open space and green cover in the city, which is far better than Singapore’s 41% open space.

City Planning, Development and Sustainability Office (CPDSO) Coordinator Arch. Donna Tabangin led officials in presenting the city’s scheme for realizing the new vision “Baguio 2043 – A Creative, Inclusive and Livable City.”

The aim is to improve the city’s environmental carrying capacity and ultimately stop urban decay from being irreversible by 2043.

Palafox noted that the city’s ideals are aligned with the urban planning visions he has for the country and should strive to be a first-world city.

“I think you can do it with your visionary leadership, strong political will, good planning and design and excellent management,” he said.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said Mr. Palafox’s statement is a “challenge for us to step up and level up” in moving towards the achievement of the city’s goals to become a smart city by 2027, a resilient city by 2026 and a creative, inclusive and livable city by 2043. — Artemio A. Dumlao