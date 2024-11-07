BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City government is putting up artworks by local artists in various parks and open spaces turning these into outdoor museums and galleries as it seeks to further bolster the Summer Capital’s reputation as a haven for artists and art lovers.

This is similar to the ‘Igobots,’ which are four sculptures using recycled materials situated at the Post Office Park and lower Session Road, City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO) head Atty. Rhenan G. Diwas explained.

“The project is part of the city’s creative crawl where its parks are transformed from being not only open spaces and green areas but also serve as outdoor museums and galleries for local artists,” Mr. Diwas said.

The parks management chief also said that sculptures, mostly made of stone, can also be seen at the Baguio City Hall Park, Rizal Park, and the Botanical Garden.

Mr. Diwas also invited artists to submit proposals for outdoor art installations at Sunshine Park, Wright Park, Mines View, Arboretum and other similar places in the city.

“Developments in these areas will include the art installations,” he added. — Artemio A. Dumlao