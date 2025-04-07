By Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz, Special Features and Content Writer

YGG Pilipinas launched the Metaverse Filipino Worker (MFW) Caravan during a press conference in Bonifacio Global City, unveiling a four-month nationwide tour designed to introduce more Filipinos to the digital economy and alternative career opportunities.

Formerly known as the YGG Roadtrip, the MFW Caravan 2025 will travel across key areas in the Philippines including Davao, Iloilo, and Cebu from April to August 2025, in an initiative with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the City Education and Development Office in CDO.

“The MFW Caravan reflects a crucial shift in how Filipinos approach work — one that prioritizes digital skills, borderless opportunities, and economic empowerment without the need to go overseas to get it,” MIMAROPA DICT Regional Director Emmy Lou Delfin said in a speech at the press conference.

At the event, YGG Pilipinas hosted a panel discussion titled “Learn and Earn Anywhere, Anytime,” which explored how Web3 technology is reshaping employment, bridging digital divides, and opening doors for Filipinos in the digital workforce.

Moderated by Mike Mislos, founder and editor-in-chief of BitPinas, the panel featured insights from PLDT First Vice-President and Head of Sports Jude Turcuato, Sovrun and G!G Co-Founder Renz Chong, and Metaversity Co-Lead Bianca Cruz on how digital work, gig economies, and Web3 platforms are reshaping traditional career paths.

“It’s not just about taking courses — it’s about ensuring people know where those courses can lead. At Metaversity, we’re creating clear learning pathways so that when someone completes a skill track, they’re prepared for real work opportunities,” Ms. Cruz shared during the discussion.

Building on the discussion, the MFW Caravan is also introducing the Marshal Program, an exclusive 8-week cohort-based initiative designed to equip participants with in-demand skills for emerging tech industries. The program features four specialized tracks — Community, Marketing, Gaming, and Content Creation — reflecting the most sought-after roles in the digital space.

“We try to bring as much of the fun and gamified learning journey to anyone involved. A way we’re doing that is by making every step of learning and finding opportunities fun and rewarding every step of the way,” Ms. Cruz said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

Currently, there are over 3,500 Filipino students enrolled in YGG’s educational platform, Metaversity, and more than 300 applications to the MFW Caravan’s Marshall Program.

