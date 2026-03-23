The University of Nueva Caceres (UNC) has formally broken ground on its new Learning and Innovation Center (LINC), a multi-storey academic facility designed to support technology-enabled education, research collaboration, and industry aligned learning for students in the Bicol Region.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, the LINC Building is part of UNC’s long-term academic infrastructure investment strategy to strengthen higher education in the Philippines and enhance learning environments for future generations of students.

Strategic Investment in Academic Infrastructure University President Dr. Fay Lea Patria M. Lauraya said the project reflects the institution’s response to evolving global education demands.

“The LINC Building represents our commitment to preparing students for a rapidly evolving and technology-driven world,” Dr. Lauraya said. “This facility is not simply an expansion of space, but a strategic investment in the quality, relevance, and accessibility of higher education in our region.”

The new center will feature technology-enabled classrooms, flexible and collaborative learning spaces, research and innovation hubs, interdisciplinary engagement areas, and industry-aligned instructional facilities. University officials said the building is designed to encourage experiential learning, research productivity, and cross-disciplinary collaboration among students and faculty.

The ceremony was attended by members of the UNC Board of Trustees and executives from iPeople, Inc., the university’s education management partner.

Also in attendance was UNC’s Most Outstanding Alumni Awardee, Hon. Maria Leonor G. Robredo, Mayor of Naga City, along with representatives from local government, business sectors, and media organizations.

Mayor Robredo underscored the importance of institutional development within the city. “Universities play a vital role in regional progress,” she said. “Projects like the LINC Building contribute to economic activity, innovation, and opportunities for young people in Naga City and the wider Bicol Region.”

As higher education institutions adapt to digital transformation and interdisciplinary learning models, UNC stated that the LINC Building is intended to serve as a central hub for research development, entrepreneurship initiatives, and community engagement programs.

The facility is expected to support expanded academic offerings and strengthen UNC’s position as a key contributor to educational advancement in Southern Luzon.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.