The Department of Science and Technology (DoST), in partnership with the Provincial Government of Cagayan, formally launched the Cagayan Innovation Hub, the SARAI Provincial Hub, and the SciTech Philippines Awards on March 16, strengthening efforts to promote innovation, data-driven governance, and climate-resilient agriculture in the province.

The initiative is anchored on Project SARAI and aims to position Cagayan as a model for smart and sustainable provincial development by integrating science, technology, and innovation into local planning and economic growth.

Leading the launch was DoST Secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr., who highlighted the province’s strong partnership with the National Government in advancing innovation-driven development. Innovation hubs are envisioned as spaces where students, researchers, startups, and communities collaborate to transform ideas into practical solutions and technology-based enterprises.

At the center of the initiative is the Cagayan Innovation Hub, which will serve as a platform for enterprise incubation, modernization of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and collaborative innovation. The facility will connect industry, academe, and government to provide mentoring, technical support, and digital transformation opportunities for entrepreneurs and emerging enterprises in the province.

Supporting this effort is the Cagayan Decision Intelligence Center, a facility designed to strengthen local governance through real-time analytics and integrated data systems. The center enables provincial leaders to make evidence-based decisions, improve resource allocation, and respond more effectively to development and disaster-related challenges.

Meanwhile, the SARAI Regional Hub brings science-based agricultural information closer to farmers. Through satellite data, climate modeling, crop forecasting, and suitability analysis, the hub delivers localized advisories on crop selection, planting schedules, and risk management to help farmers improve productivity and adapt to climate variability.

The initiative comes as the Philippines continues to face increasing climate risks. The country experiences around 20 tropical cyclones annually, with the agriculture sector accounting for more than sixty percent of disaster-related economic losses. In provinces like Cagayan, where agriculture remains a primary economic driver, these challenges directly affect rural livelihoods and food security.

Cagayan Governor Edgar Aglipay acknowledged the initiative as a major opportunity to strengthen local enterprises and bring innovation directly to farming communities.

DoST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Sancho A. Mabborang and Virginia G. Bilgera also emphasized the strong collaboration between DoST and its partners in advancing the initiative, noting that the hubs are expected to help transform various sectors and industries in the region through science, technology, and innovation.

Together, the facilities support the vision of ONE Cagayan D.R.I.V.E.S. (Development of Rural Industries through Value Chain Enhancement and Sustainability), demonstrating how integrated science and technology systems can strengthen agriculture, empower enterprises, and enable smarter governance at the provincial level.

Through the Cagayan Innovation Hub and SARAI Provincial Hub, DoST and its partners aim to establish Cagayan as a Smart Province where data-informed decisions, innovation-driven enterprises, and science-based solutions contribute to inclusive and sustainable development.

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