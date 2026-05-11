The Department of Education (DepEd) launched its mental health hotline on Monday to help mitigate mental health crises among students, amid guidance counselor gaps.

“Every student is important to us, that’s why it’s important to let them feel that they are not alone and someone is always ready to listen to what they are going through,” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said in a news release.

The enhanced Learners TeleSafe Contact Center Helpline features a “two-way referral system”. Students can seek help by calling #33733 (#DEPED) or 09451759777, or by emailing weprotectlearners@deped.gov.ph.

DepEd’s Learner Rights and Protection (LRP) officers will provide immediate guidance and assessment during the initial call. In cases of distress, LRP officers would connect the caller to specialists at the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) Crisis Hotline.

“By connecting our #33733 Helpline to our experts from NCMH, we are bringing care and quality healthcare closer to each learner,” Mr. Angara said in Filipino. “Because with every call, we ensure that they have the support towards healing, safety, and peace of mind.”

The Philippines had the highest percentage (35%) of students who said they were frequently bullied, according to the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA).

Over 79,000 cases of bullying were also documented from 2019 to 2022, according to DepEd. Meanwhile, the national hotline received more than 1,000 reports of campus-related violence between late 2022 and early 2025.

As the cases of bullying and violence among the youth continue to rise, the education department faces a shortage of school counselors.

During the House appropriations committee hearing last year, DepEd noted that there are only 4,069 licensed guidance counselors nationwide, as of 2022. However, the country needs 50,000 counselors to meet the ideal global ratio of one counselor for every 250 students.

The same concern was echoed by the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), which noted that there were fewer than 300 graduates nationwide for a Master of Arts in Guidance Counseling during the School Year 2023-2024.

The lack of mental health professionals led DepEd to create a “counselor associate” position. The new post only requires applicants to have psychology-related or similar academic units, instead of a master’s degree.

In the 2026 national budget, the government allocated over P182 million for scholarships in master’s degrees in Guidance Counseling or Psychology, and other specializations, aimed at addressing gaps in mental health and inclusive education professionals. — Almira Louise S. Martinez