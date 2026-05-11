Ayala Corp. said it secured a $100-million sustainability-linked facility from DBS Bank Ltd., marking the conglomerate’s maiden Singapore dollar-denominated hedged loan facility.

In a statement on Monday, the company said the facility further diversifies its funding sources and supports the continued development and expansion of its portfolio across core sectors.

The company said the transaction also strengthens its financial flexibility while aligning its financing strategy with its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives.

The signing ceremony was held on May 6 at Ayala’s headquarters in Makati City.

Ayala Corp. said the transaction highlights the increasing adoption of sustainability-linked financial instruments in the Philippines.

As of end-2025, the Ayala group had secured about $6.9 billion in sustainable financing, it said. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno