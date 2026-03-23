Xpress Super App is increasing its focus on electric vehicle (EV) mobility solutions as it marks its first year of operations. Launched in Metro Manila in 2024, the platform has transitioned from a ride-hailing service into a mobility network that integrates taxis, motorcycles, and digital booking services.

In 2025, the company was included in Forbes Asia’s “100 to Watch” list, which recognizes small companies in the Asia-Pacific region for growth and innovation.

The platform supports different transport categories depending on the location. In Metro Manila, services include ride-hailing for cars and motorcycles. In tourism destinations such as Boracay, the system organizes local transport including electric tricycles, vans, and shuttles.

The company has expanded its presence to major transport gateways, including integrated land terminals in the city, commuter rail stations, and transport corridors in Central Luzon near Clark.

As part of its push towards electrification, Xpress has integrated electric taxis into its network through a partnership with manufacturer BYD. These vehicles feature digital booking systems and cashless fare integration. The company stated that the move toward EV deployment was planned to address rising fuel costs and long-term operational efficiency.

Additionally, the platform has begun a limited deployment of electric motorcycles through a partnership with Voltai, a part of the AboitizPower group.

Moving forward, the company plans to expand into additional cities, increase the number of electric vehicles in its fleet, and establish new partnerships with transport hubs, tourism operators, and corporate clients. Several new markets are currently under preparation for the next stage of the company’s growth.

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