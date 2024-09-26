BAGUIO CITY — The military claimed that at least 44 self-confessed supporters of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) from Tukocan, Tinoc town in Ifugao, formally withdrew their support to the underground movement Tuesday at sitio Mugao, Barangay Impugong, also in Tinoc.

“The mass withdrawal of rebel supporters demonstrated a positive development for an insurgency-free Ifugao,” said Philippine army Major Anthony Pueblas, commander of the 1st Civil Relations Group of the Armed Forces of the Philippines based in Camp Aquino in Tarlac, the headquarters of the AFP’s Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom).

According to Mr. Pueblas, Ifugao “has been a stronghold of insurgency,” prompting the military to focus its efforts to flush out rebel influence in the province that has made significant milestones.

“The undertaking is a big step in the province’s quest for genuine peace towards development and progress as he urged the CTGs, supporters, and officials to work collectively for peace,” said.

Ifugao Governor Jerry U. Dalipog said “we will not allow the CTG to continue demeaning the peace that we aspire for, so we ought to condemn them.”

The governor urged all rebel supporters to join him and other Ifugao officials “commit themselves to moving forward in our quest for peace.” — Artemio A. Dumlao