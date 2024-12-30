A MAGNITUDE 5.6 earthquake struck Luzon in the Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

Philippine seismology agency Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor struck the northern town of Bangui in Ilocos province. The agency was not expecting damage, but said aftershocks are likely from the shallow quake.

Phivolcs also reported the earthquake triggered by tectonic plate movement was felt in Sinait and Cabugao, Ilocos Sur at Intensity V, while Intensity IV was felt in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, Claveria, Cagayan and Tubo in Abra.

It was also felt at Intensity III in Lacub town, also in Abra; Intensity II in Aparri and Lasam towns in Cagayan.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is in the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” where volcanic activity and earthquakes frequently occur. — Artemio A. Dumlao with Reuters