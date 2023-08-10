BAGUIO CITY — President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed former National Tobacco Administrator (NTA) Robert Victor Seares, Jr. as deputy administrator of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

Mr. Seares Jr. took his oath before Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin at the presidential palace in Manila on Aug. 9.

He was ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s administrator at the NTA at the age of 40, the youngest ever appointed to the position, after his father, former NTA Administrator Robert Lizardo Seares Sr. died. — Artemio A. Dumlao