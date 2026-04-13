BAGUIO CITY — Farmers in the Ilocos Region are urging local governments to tap tobacco excise tax funds to cushion the impact of rising fuel and fertilizer costs, which they say are making farming increasingly unsustainable.

The group Solidarity of Peasants Against Exploitation (STOP Exploitation) said diesel prices surged from P57.60 per liter in January to P152.45 as of April 8, sharply increasing irrigation expenses and forcing some farmers to cut losses.

The farmers’ group spokesperson Julie Balangue said many farmers are now harvesting crops early as low farmgate prices fail to keep pace with rising production costs, further squeezing already thin incomes.

Data from the farmers group showed irrigation costs for tobacco, rice, corn, and garlic have jumped significantly, with daily irrigation expenses now exceeding the region’s average daily farm income, raising concerns over long-term viability.

They warned that persistently high fuel and fertilizer prices could discourage planting in the next cropping season, posing risks to food supply and rural livelihoods.

The call for subsidies comes as disputes over tobacco pricing and grading continue following the opening of the flue-cured Virginia tobacco trading season in Northern Luzon.

STOP Exploitation challenged claims by the National Tobacco Administration (NTA) that issues at trading centers have been resolved, saying flaws in the grading system still depress farmgate prices.

While NTA Administrator Belinda S. Sanchez said efforts are underway to ease tensions and increase local procurement amid a potential oversupply, farmer groups remain skeptical. — Artemio A. Dumlao