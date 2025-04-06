A PHILIPPINE humanitarian team sent to Myanmar last week has treated at least 268 patients after a deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Southeast Asian nation on March 28, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

In a statement on Sunday, the OCD said the patients were treated for cases involving general medicine, surgery, pediatric and orthopedic care, and those requiring an obstetrician-gynecologist.

“The Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent remains committed to delivering essential humanitarian assistance and support amidst ongoing challenges, ensuring the well-being of those affected by the crisis,” the agency said.

Filipino doctors also provided medical consultation for hypertension, type II diabetes, arthrosis, muscle disorders, wrist and hand injuries, among others illnesses.

The team operated from a tent hospital near the Bomingaung Temple in Began, Myanmar, the OCD said.

A 7.7-magnitude quake struck Myanmar and parts of Thailand on March 28, crippling major infrastructure like airports, bridges and highways and killing more than 3,000 people. The recent quake is considered to be one of the biggest in the last century.

On April 1, the Philippines sent a 91-member humanitarian aid team, composed of army and air force soldiers and people from the OCD, Bureau of Fire Protection to help earthquake victims in Myanmar.

Also part of the contingent were staff from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Health and Environment departments, and private mining and energy companies.

Almost 3,400 people have died in the earthquake, with 4,850 people hurt and 220 more missing, Reuters reported on April 5, citing Myanmar state media.

Myanmar descended into turmoil after its military overthrew the civilian government in 2021, plunging the Southeast Asian nation into a civil war. State forces, pro-democracy and ethnic armed groups have engaged in hostilities that have driven more than 3 million Burmese people out of their homes, according to United Nations data.

“The Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent has been actively engaged in critical search, rescue, retrieval and medical operations in Myanmar since their deployment on April 1 and 2, 2025,” the OCD said.

“The team is dedicated to addressing the urgent needs of those affected by the ongoing crisis,” it added. — John Victor D. Ordoñez