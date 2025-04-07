Following the success of the 2024 Innovation Challenge that focused on rice, Grow Asia is launching its 2025 Challenge in the Philippines. The Grow Asia Innovation Challenge provides a catalytic launch pad for founders of climate-smart agri-tech solutions by matching them with mentors and partners who can accelerate their go-to-market journey and advance the transformation towards more climate-resilient agriculture in Southeast Asia.

The challenge is open to innovators with market-ready digital solutions that address at least one of the identified challenge statements, aimed at supporting smallholder producers of coconut, cacao, and coffee in Southeast Asia — particularly in the Philippines.

The Philippines faces a digital literacy gap, particularly in rural farming communities, where weak connectivity and inadequate infrastructure hinder technology adoption. According to the “2019 National ICT Household Survey,” digital literacy remains relatively low, with only two out of five Filipinos possessing at least one of the six basic ICT skills monitored for sustainable development goals.

To address this, government agencies such as the Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Training Institute, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology are implementing digital literacy programs and technology initiatives nationwide.

In response, the Grow Asia Innovation Challenge aligns with these national efforts, serving as a platform to identify and scale farmer-friendly digital solutions that enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability.

The challenge will focus on three key areas: traceability and logistics tools to improve certification and sustainability compliance, digital advisory solutions to expand access to climate-smart farm insights, and technology adoption strategies that enhance digital literacy and usability for smallholder farmers.

“Innovation and digital solutions play a crucial role in transforming agriculture in Southeast Asia. Through the Grow Asia Innovation Challenge, we are not only identifying groundbreaking technologies but also building the necessary support systems to ensure their successful adoption among smallholder farmers,” Chrissa Marey Borja, head of Programs at Grow Asia, said. “We are grateful to our partners at Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and IFAD for their relentless commitment to furthering innovation across the region.”

Finalists will receive direct mentorship from industry leaders, strategic advisory sessions, and exposure through Grow Asia and Philippines Partnership for Sustainable Agriculture’s (PPSA) networks. This year, the Grow Asia Innovation Challenge 2025 will be supported by the Grow Asia’s country chapter in the Philippines, PPSA.

Angel Bautista, country director of PPSA, said, “The Grow Asia Innovation Challenge presents a unique opportunity to support local agribusinesses in harnessing digital solutions that can drive sustainable growth for smallholder farmers. Agriculture plays a vital role in the Philippine economy, contributing approximately an eighth of the national GDP. As a significant player in the global market, PPSA realizes the need to focus on coconut, cacao, and coffee, by addressing key sectors with high economic potential while ensuring that farmers benefit from cutting-edge technologies that improve livelihoods and resilience.”

Additionally, Villgro Philippines joins GAIC 2025 as a key program partner, bringing its expertise as an incubator that funds, mentors, and nurtures enterprises tackling critical social and climate issues.

Priya Thachadi, co-founder and CEO of Villgro Philippines, said, “Innovation is at the heart of solving agriculture’s most pressing challenges. Through our partnership with Grow Asia, we aim to empower startups that are developing sustainable solutions while creating tangible economic opportunities for smallholder farmers — especially women in agriculture. Fostering entrepreneurial solutions will be key to creating lasting change across broken food systems.”

Grow Asia and PPSA invite partners — including agribusinesses, technology providers, development organizations, and investors — to collaborate on this initiative in scaling innovative AgTech solutions for smallholder farmers. For more information on the Grow Asia Innovation Challenge 2025, visit https://www.growasia.org/innovation-challenge-2025.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.