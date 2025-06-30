The Philippine GameDev Expo (PGDX), the country’s largest trade event dedicated to the game development industry, is set to return for its third edition from July 25 to 27 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Organized by the Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP) and CBZN Perspective, the event aims to spotlight Filipino talent, promote original game content, and strengthen industry linkages both locally and internationally.

The expo comes at a time of sustained growth for the sector. According to data from Statista, the Philippines’ video game market has grown for nine consecutive years and is projected to reach $2.6 billion in revenue by 2027. The local industry encompasses a broad range of players, including indie developers, outsourcing studios, and tech partners, contributing to a broader ecosystem for intellectual property creation and digital exports.

New to this year’s event is the participation of CREATEPhilippines, the content and community platform of the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM). As the official government event partner, CREATEPhilippines will support PGDX through trade promotion, buyer servicing, and campaign initiatives aimed at elevating the visibility of Filipino creatives in the global gaming landscape.

CREATEPhilippines is a promotional program for the creative industry by the CITEM, the export promotion arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Last year’s edition welcomed more than 50 exhibitors and over 25,000 attendees, and it facilitated numerous B2B meetings. PGDX 2024 also played host to industry visitors and participants from countries such as Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the US.

For its 2025 edition, the expo will focus on addressing the gaps in the industry in terms of education, training, and awareness by offering workshops, mentorship sessions, and learning forums. This is part of GDAP’s mission to shift the narrative from Filipino game development talent as mere outsourced service providers to creators of original IPs and indie games. By staging multiple event components, including indie games exhibitions, career talks, e-sports segments, and demo days, PGDX 2025 aims to offer visitors a glimpse into the bright and dynamic future of Philippine gaming.

As the official event partner of the trade show, CREATEPhilippines will co-lead with GDAP the facilitation of B2B meetings through a dedicated Meeting Area at the expo where game developers can connect with potential partners. Guests can also visit the CREATEPhilippines booth and win exciting giveaways.

To further encourage trade and investment opportunities, GDAP and CBZN have also created a Biz Matching Platform where visitors can browse through the list of PGDX exhibitors, exchange contact details with them, and book meetings in advance. Both organizations envision the platform as a means to empower local developers to scale their work, reach new markets, and transform their creative passion into a sustainable enterprise.

PGDX is also open to gamers of all levels with its roster of indie video games and IPs to explore. This includes the horror hit Water Delivery, Craggenrock, Oh, Crops!, Icarus, Stranded on a Raft, and more. Aside from trying them out, visitors can also get to chat with their creators and learn more about their gamedev process.

GDAP President James Lo, the partnership with CREATEPhilippines is a timely development. “The intervention of Philippine government agencies is key to opening doors of opportunities for game developers in the country.”

CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido-Ocampo agrees, stating, “Boosting the upward momentum of the local gaming scene is a monumental stride for CITEM and CREATEPhilippines in our efforts to support the collective Philippine creative industry.”

Visit https://www.pgdx.ph/ and https://createphilippines.com/events/pgdx-2025 for more information.

