BAGUIO CITY — The Court of Appeals (CA) on July 10 issued a writ of habeas corpus in connection with the disappearance of two activists in May.

The court ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to present the missing persons in court.

The activists were taken by men who introduced themselves as agents of the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Taytay, Rizal on May 2. — Artemio A. Dumlao