THE SENATE has approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to provide caregivers with comprehensive benefits and protection against abuse and harassment.

In a unanimous vote, 21 senators approved on Tuesday Senate Bill No. 2019, the proposed Caregiver’s Welfare Act, which will require working hours for caregivers to be based on employment contracts signed by both parties and in accordance with the Labor Code.

“We have passed a law that will give protection to one of the most ‘vulnerable but vigorous’ sectors of our society,” said Senator Jose “Jinggoy” P. Estrada, who chairs the Senate committee on labor, employment and human resources development.

Mr. Estrada said caregivers are encouraged to get certified to take full advantage of the benefits provided under the measure, such as 13th month pay, leave benefits, and overtime pay, among others. — John Victor D. Ordoñez

