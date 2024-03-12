THE PHILIPPINE Senate on Tuesday approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to establish the Negros Island to streamline the delivery of basic services to the island.

Twenty-two senators unanimously approved Senate Bill No. 2507, which also aims to boost Negros Island’s local government autonomy.

Under the bill, the island will be composed of the provinces of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental and Siquijor, their municipalities and cities, and Bacolod City.

“The creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR) represents a monumental step for our communities encompassing both governance and socioeconomic development,” Senator Francis N. Tolentino told the Senate floor on Tuesday.

Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri said the measure would make it easier for residents to apply for identification cards, certificates or permits.

He said Negros Occidental residents today have to travel to Iloilo to apply for these, while those from Negros Oriental have to go to Cebu for the same purpose.

“At its core, the NIR aims to streamline the delivery of essential government services fostering a more efficient and responsive administration,” Mr. Tolentino said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez